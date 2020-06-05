The Plymouth Fire Department received 56 calls for service for May 28 to June 3. The calls included five fire, 23 EMS/rescue calls, six hazardous condition calls, six service calls, nine good intent calls and seven false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for May 28 to June 3 were these incidents:
May 28 - Fraud along the 14000 block of 38th Place.
- Smashed windows on vehicle along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Formal complaint pending after domestic assault along the 3900 block of Zanzibar Lane.
May 29 - Formal complaint pending after domestic assault along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Garage burglary and theft of bike and bike rack off vehicle along the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
May 30 - A 21-year-old man was arrested for interfering with a 911 call after officers were called to a domestic along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- A 26-year-old Rockford man was arrested for driving while impaired along the 4100 block of County Road 101.
May 31 - Robbery, shoplifting with assault of store employee, along the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane.
June 1 - An 18-year-old female was cited for criminal damage to property after a report that she was painting graffiti in the walking tunnel near Interstate 494 and 13th Avenue.
- Formal complaint pending after assault along the 15600 block of 27th Avenue.
- Stolen vehicle, that had crashed, and occupants that fled the scene near Highways 169 and 55.
- Vehicles rummaged through and earbuds stolen from one of the vehicles along the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.
June 2 - Assault along the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Theft of items from hotel room and fraudulent charges on stolen debit card along the 2700 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Theft of wallet from shopping cart and fraudulent charges on cards along the 16800 block of Highway 55.
- A 54-year-old New Hope man was arrested for driving while impaired, with a blood-alcohol content of 0.26, after officers responded to a crash near Highway 169 and 36th Avenue.
June 3 - Theft of outdoor furniture along the 2800 block of Vicksburg Lane.
- Burglary of residence along the 1900 block of Shenandoah Court.
