The Plymouth Fire Department received 45 calls for service for May 14 to 20. The calls included four fire, 22 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, four service calls, four good intent calls and eight false alarm calls.
The department received 53 calls for service for May 20 to 27. The calls included five fire, 11 EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls, 13 service calls, eight good intent calls and 12 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for May 14 to 27 were these incidents:
May 14 - Garage burglary and theft of tools and other items along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
May 15 - Garage burglary along the 16100 block of 18th Place.
- The theft of a box of checks from mailbox along the 2500 block of Urbandale Lane North.
- Damage to vehicle tires along the 300 block of Nathan Lane.
- A 58-year-old woman was arrested for driving while impaired near Northwest Boulevard and 32nd Avenue.
- Fraud, someone filing for unemployment using complainant’s information, along the 18700 block of Fourth Place North.
- Identity theft along the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.
May 16 - Theft of debit card and cash from a vehicle parked in underground garage along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Attempted passage of counterfeit $100 bill under investigation along the 10100 block of Rockford Road.
May 17 - Damage of $5,000 caused by spray from fire extinguishers along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Officers responded to a report of shots fired and located a vehicle with two bullet holes along the 11800 block of Old Rockford Road.
- Theft of wallet from unlocked vehicle along the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane.
May 18 - Damage to vehicle along the 17300 block of County Road 6.
- Formal complaint pending after domestic along the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane.
- A 47-year-old man was arrested for assault along the 12800 block of 54th Avenue.
- Motor vehicle theft along the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
May 19 - Burglary and theft of generator and other items from garage left open overnight along the 3300 block of Sycamore Lane.
- Theft of license plate tabs along the 400 block of Saratoga Lane.
- Theft of wallet from shopping cart and fraudulent charges on stolen credit cards along the 3400 block of Vicksburg Land and the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
May 20 - Damage to vehicle along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft of purse and other items from unlocked vehicle along the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.
May 21 - Theft of bottle of alcohol from vehicle in underground garage along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Two men, a 44-year-old man from Edina and a 36-year-old man from New Hope, were arrested for possession of narcotics near 18th Avenue and Niagara Lane.
- A 24-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving while impaired near Fernbrook Land and Schmidt Lake Road.
- Theft of mail along the 100 block of Magnolia Lane.
- Theft of tools from work vehicles along the 13300 block of Industrial Park Boulevard.
May 22 - Two men, a 39-year-old from Columbia Heights and a 48-year-old from Mound, were arrested for possession of controlled substance near Interstate 494 and Highway 55.
- Burglary of business and theft of golf clubs along the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane.
- Theft of mail along the 10700 block of 11th Avenue.
May 23 - A 23-year-old man from Isanti, Minnesota, was arrested for possession of controlled substance near Rockford Road and Nathan Lane.
- A 22-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for driving while impaired near Highway 169 and County Road 9.
- Vehicle stolen along the 10700 block of 50th Avenue.
May 24 - Formal complaint pending for domestic assault along the 15300 block of 37th Avenue.
- A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired after officers responded to a one-vehicle crash near Highway 55 and Forestview Lane North.
May 24 - A 27-year-old St. Cloud woman was cited for giving false information to police during traffic stop near Interstate 494 and Rockford Road.
- A 54-year-old Princeton woman was arrested for violation of a court order near 26th Avenue and Annapolis Lane North.
May 25 - Vehicle stolen along the 3300 block of Highway 169.
- Theft from auto along the 4500 block of Ximines Lane.
- Motor vehicle tampering along the 4500 block of Wellington Lane.
- Motor vehicle tampering along the 11400 block of 41st Avenue.
- Theft of a “caution-slow down” sign from driveway along the 3600 block of Evergreen Lane.
- Theft of license plates along the 9900 block of Shelard Parkway.
May 26 - Damage to a trailer along the 17700 block of 12th Avenue.
- Formal complaint pending for domestic assault along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- A 25-year-old New Hope man was arrested for driving while impaired along the 14900 block of 19th Avenue North.
- Theft of garage door opener along the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane.
- A 28-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for driving while impaired near Old Rockford Road and Rockford Road.
- Fraud involving the use of a person’s identity for unemployment along the 16900 block of 40th Avenue.
- Formal complaint pending after report of violation of a court order and harassment along Balsam Lane.
May 27 - Theft of license plate tab off vehicle while vehicle was parked in underground garage along the 15300 block of 37th Avenue.
- A 26-year-old man from Rice was arrested for possession of controlled substance along the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Graffiti on a trash container along the 18400 block of Eighth Avenue.
- Theft of wallet from vehicle and fraudulent charges on stolen cards along the 5800 block of Oakview Lane.
- Theft of change from vehicle along the 3600 block of Evergreen Lane.
