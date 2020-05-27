The Plymouth Fire Department received 45 calls for service for May 14 to 20. The calls included four fire, 22 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, four service calls, four good intent calls and eight false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports for May 14 to 20 were these incidents:
May 14 - Garage burglary and theft of tools and other items along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
May 15 - Garage burglary along the 16100 block of 18th Place.
- The theft of a box of checks from mailbox along the 2500 block of Urbandale Lane North.
- Damage to vehicle tires along the 300 block of Nathan Lane.
- A 58-year-old woman was arrested for driving while impaired near Northwest Boulevard and 32nd Avenue.
- Fraud, someone filing for unemployment using complainant’s information, along the 18700 block of Fourth Place North.
- Identity theft along the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.
May 16 - Theft of debit card and cash from a vehicle parked in underground garage along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Attempted passage of counterfeit $100 bill under investigation along the 10100 block of Rockford Road.
May 17 - Damage of $5,000 caused by spray from fire extinguishers along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Officers responded to a report of shots fired and located a vehicle with two bullet holes along the 11800 block of Old Rockford Road.
- Theft of wallet from unlocked vehicle along the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane.
May 18 - Damage to vehicle along the 17300 block of County Road 6.
- Formal complaint pending after domestic along the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane.
- A 47-year-old man was arrested for assault along the 12800 block of 54th Avenue.
- Motor vehicle theft along the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
May 19 - Burglary and theft of generator and other items from garage left open overnight along the 3300 block of Sycamore Lane.
- Theft of license plate tabs along the 400 block of Saratoga Lane.
- Theft of wallet from shopping cart and fraudulent charges on stolen credit cards along the 3400 block of Vicksburg Land and the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
May 20 - Damage to vehicle along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft of purse and other items from unlocked vehicle along the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.