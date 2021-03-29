The Plymouth Fire Department received 64 calls for service for March 18 - 24. The calls included six fire, one overheat-no fire, 24 EMS/rescue, three hazardous condition, 18 service, seven good intent and five false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s March 19 to 24 reports were these incidents:
March 19 - Assault on the 5900 block of Trenton Lane. Suspect left prior to arrival.
- Vehicle window broken and several items stolen in underground garage on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
- Vehicle window broken and vehicle rummaged through in parking lot on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Nothing missing.
- Vehicle entered and cellphone and miscellaneous items stolen on the 10000 block of 59th Avenue.
March 21 - Attempt to steal a catalytic converter from vehicle on the 2270 block of Ranchview Lane.
March 22 - Unknown suspect broke window to hotel room to gain entry on the 200 block of Carlson Parkway. Case is under investigation.
- Broken window on a vehicle parked in an underground garage on the 3300 block of Highway 169. No entry was made.
- Trailer stolen out of parking lot on the 800 block of Highway 169.
- Theft of outgoing mail on the 11500 block of 48th Avenue.
March 23 - Known suspect broke a front window and Ring doorbell camera with a hammer and left on the 15700 block of Gleason Lake Drive.
- Theft of mail on the 4200 block of Hemlock Lane and on the 2600 block of Medicine Ridge Road.
March 24 - Vehicle window broken and several items stolen while vehicle parked in underground garage on the 100 block of Nathan Lane.
- Burglary and theft of money and laptop on the 15200 block of Gleason Lake Drive. Loss of $3,000.
