The Plymouth Fire Department received 81 calls for service for Feb. 11 to 17. The calls included 25 EMS/rescue calls, 8 hazardous condition calls, 11 service calls, 13 good intent calls and 24 false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s Feb. 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 11 - Assault along the 2900 block of Empire Lane.

- Domestic assault along the 13900 block of 53rd Avenue.

- Fraud involving unemployment funds along the 12900 block of 56th Avenue.

- Theft of checks from mailbox along the 3300 block of Highway 169.

Feb. 12 - Formal charges for controlled substance pending after traffic stop near Highways 169 and 55.

- A 31-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for disorderly conduct along the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane.

- Phone scam with loss of $460 along the 5900 block of Forestview Lane.

Feb. 13 - Property damage to a mail room along the 3300 block of Highway 169.

- Burglary along the 2200 block of Oakview Lane.

- A 35-year-old New Hope woman was arrested for driving while impaired after officers located a vehicle stuck in a snowbank along the 4100 block of County Road 101.

- Fraud involving unemployment funds along the 3300 block of Urbandale Lane.

Feb. 14 - Theft of license plate along the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.

- A 56-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault along the 1700 block of Evergreen Lane.

Feb. 15 - A 39-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving while impaired after a traffic stop near County Road 6 and Interstate 494.

- Identity theft along the 15300 block of 60th Avenue.

Feb. 16 - Reports of fraud involving unemployment along the 4700 block of Valley Forge Lane, the 200 block of County Road 101 and the 14100 block of 54th Avenue North.

- A 25-year-old Plymouth man was cited for disorderly conduct along the 300 block of Nathan Lane.

- Theft of a temporary license plate along the 5800 block of Teakwood Lane.

Feb. 17 - Damage to air conditioner along the 5000 block of Vicksburg Lane.

- Identity theft along the 3700 block of Trenton Lane.

- Motor vehicle tampering along the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.

