The Plymouth Fire Department received 62 calls for service for February 13-19. The calls included two fire, 25 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, three service calls, 16 good intent calls and 14 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Feb. 13 through Feb. 19 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 13 - Victim reported her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
Feb. 17 - Victim reported unknown suspect smashed out a window on her vehicle and stole a laptop and wallet from the vehicle on the 13500 block of 26th Avenue.
- A diesel emissions filter system was stolen from a truck in the parking lot on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
Feb. 18 - Report of suspect tampering with vehicles in the parking lot on the 9600 block of Schmidt Lake Road.
Feb. 19 -Victim reported the theft of packages that had been delivered on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
- Victim reported a backpack containing a laptop and other items was stolen from his vehicle on the 16700 block of County Road 24. Some of the items were recovered and returned to the victim.
