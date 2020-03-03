The Plymouth Fire Department received 53 calls for service for Feb. 21 to 26. The calls included one fire, 18 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, 13 service calls, 11 good intent calls and eight false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Feb. 21 to 26 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 21 - Damage to vehicle reported along the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
Feb. 21 - The theft of construction tools from a trailer reported along the 5000 block of Alvarado Lane.
Feb. 23 - The theft of tools and other items from a vehicle reported along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
Feb. 23 - A 26-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for given false information to police along the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
Feb. 23 - A juvenile male was arrested after meeting an individual to sell a phone and then fleeing with the phone and the money along the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
Feb. 23 - Wallet reported stolen and fraudulent charges on credit cards reported along the 2800 block of Campus Drive.
Feb. 24 - A vehicle was reported stolen along the 4300 block of Nathan Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
Feb. 24 - Burglary of residence along the 18800 block of 34th Avenue reported, with entry gain through the open garage. Cellphone and wallet reported stolen with fraudulent charges made on the stolen credit cards.
Feb. 24 - Road rage incident reported along the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
Feb. 24 - A 44-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for driving while impaired after officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 55 and Peony Lane. Test results are pending.
Feb. 24 - A 28-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving while impaired after a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 55 and Plymouth Boulevard.
Feb. 25 - Vending machines in buildings along the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane broken into and an unknown amount of cash stolen.
Feb. 24 - A 26-year-old Crystal man was later located and arrested for fleeing police, after fleeing from a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 169 and 26th Avenue.
Feb. 25 - Damage to windows of two vehicles caused by BB-type projectiles reported along the 3300 block of Highway 169.
Feb. 25 - The theft of a catalytic converter reported along the 14200 block of 23rd Avenue.
Feb. 25 - Two 19-year-old males, from Minneapolis and Fridley, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 55 and 18th Avenue North resulted in the recovery of two handguns, one of which was stolen.
Feb. 26 - A 46-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for assault after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call along the 3500 block of Xenium Lane.
Feb. 26 - A 31-year-old Daniel Island, South Carolina, woman was arrested for assault after officers were called to a physical altercation along the 2300 block of Hemlock Lane.
Feb. 26 - A 25-year-old Hudson, Wisconsin, man was arrested for giving false information to police near the intersection of Berkshire Lane and Rockford Road.
Feb. 26 - The theft of construction tools from a container reported along the 4000 block of Alvarado Lane.
