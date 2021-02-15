The Plymouth Fire Department received 46 calls for service. The calls included three fire, 14 EMS/rescue calls, seven service calls, nine good intent calls and 13 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s Feb. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 4 - Theft of the catalytic converter off a vehicle parked in the lot on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.
Feb. 5 - Customer became upset and hit person with a package on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Catalytic converter stolen off vehicle parked in parking lot on the 15700 block of 32nd Avenue.
- Smashed window on a vehicle that was parked in the lot and theft of a laptop on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Loss of approximately $500.
Feb. 6 - Officers responded to a burglary on the 1400 block of Archer Lane. Residence was ransacked and damage done to the inside of the home. Unknown at this time if anything is missing.
- Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a lot on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.
Feb. 8 - Apartment burglary and theft of an expensive bowl on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane.
Feb. 9 - Vehicle parked in underground garage broken into and several items were taken on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Catalytic converters stolen off three work vehicles parked in lot on the 9800 block of Eighth Avenue.
Feb. 10 - Catalytic converters were stolen from two work vehicles parked in the lot on the 17300 block of Medina Road.
- Window on vehicle smashed and purse stolen from vehicle on the 1900 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
