The Plymouth Fire Department received 67 calls for service for February 3-9. The calls included two fire, 38 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, 12 good intent calls and six false alarm calls.
Feb. 4 - Office was forced open and keys and a jack hammer stolen by unknown suspect(s) on the 3200 block if Harbor Lane. Loss: $1200.
- Reporting party reported damage to bathroom doors in warming house building and carvings done on the ceiling on the 4300 block of Zachary Lane.
Feb. 5 - Victim reported her vehicle that was in parking lot had been entered taking purse, wallet and keys on the 1900 block of Medicine Lake Drive. Loss amount more than $450.
Feb. 6 -Victim reported his vehicle was parked in underground garage and unknown suspect cut the catalytic converter off his vehicle on the 9900 block of 45th Avenue.
- Victim reported his vehicle parked in driveway had been rummaged through on the 800 block of Trenton Lane. Only thing missing is the registration card.
Feb. 7 - Report of door pried open on the 14300 block of 34th Ave North. Several iPad cases with miscellaneous electronic items taken.
- Victim reported unknown suspect stole his catalytic converter off his vehicle parked in lot on the 15400 block of 18th Avenue.
- Victim reported catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in movie theater lot on the 9900 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Victim reported the catalytic converter was cut off vehicle parked in parking lot on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue North.
- Victim reported unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle parked in driveway and stole garage door opener, sunglasses and other miscellaneous items on the 800 block of Trenton Lane.
Feb. 9 -Officer responded to complaint of a vehicle playing loud music on the 15300 block of 18th Avenue. This resulted in a 19-year-old Maple Grove man being arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit.
