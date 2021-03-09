The Plymouth Fire Department received 49 calls for service for Feb. 25 – March 3. The calls included three fire, one overheat-no fire,19 EMS/rescue, four hazardous condition, six service, nine good intent and seven false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s Feb. 27 through March 3 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 27 - Burglary of underground garage, smashed window of vehicle and theft of gift cards on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Forced entry of apartment complex and mailbox and theft of mail on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Suspect broke into vehicle parked in underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane and stole a purse.
- Rental car stolen from driveway on the 15600 block of 60th Avenue.
- Items, valued at $410, stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway on the 15600 block of 60th Avenue.
Feb. 28 - Theft of vehicle, left unlocked and running, from a parking lot on the 9700 block of 37th Place.
March 1 - Vehicle stolen out of a garage on the 5000 block of Fountain Lane.
- Theft of catalytic converters off vehicles on the 15200 block of 18th Avenue, the 3300 block of Harbor Lane and the 2200 block of Ranchview Lane.
- Theft of the front license plate off a vehicle on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane.
March 2 - Theft of mail on the 2700 block of Oakview Lane.
- Theft of catalytic converters off on the 12100 block of 41st Avenue, the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane and the 3200 block of Harbor Lane.
March 3 - Vehicle window smashed on the 5900 block of Trenton Lane.
- Theft of catalytic converter off a work vehicle on the 13900 block of County Road 6.
- Theft of two coats out of a vehicle on the 3000 block of Niagara Lane. Loss approximately $400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.