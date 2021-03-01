The Plymouth Fire Department received 47 calls for service for Feb. 18 to 24. The calls included two fire, 15 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, 14 service calls, five good intent calls and eight false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s Feb. 18 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 18- Vehicle entered while parked in underground garage and theft of a garage door opener and a computer on the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Loss over $800.
Feb. 19 - Vehicle in parking lot broken into and purse taken on the 17000 block of County Road 47. Loss of $645.
Feb. 20 - Theft of mail on the 1400 block of Larch Lane.
Feb. 22 - Attempted garage burglary on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. No entry made.
- Suspicious people located jumping a fence at a closed business on the 5500 block of Highway 169. The suspects were arrested for possession of burglary tools.
