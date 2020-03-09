The Plymouth Fire Department received 48 calls for service for Feb. 27 to March 4. The calls included five fire, 11 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, 14 good intent calls and seven false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Feb. 28 to March 4 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 28 - Vehicle reported as stolen from the parking lot overnight on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Both license plates stolen off of a company vehicle on the 10200 block of 51st Avenue.

- Catalytic converter stolen from a company truck on the 14200 block of 23rd Avenue.

March 1- Traffic stop resulted in a foot pursuit. Suspect was located and arrested for violating a court order on the 53rd Ave and Zachary Lane.

March 2 - Package stolen from a mailbox on the 18500 block of 23rd Avenue.

- Package reported as stolen from the apartment complex on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.

March 3 - Bicycle, valued at $2,800 and secured with a lock, reported stolen from an underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.

- Purse reported stolen at the owner’s workplace on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane.

- Suspicious activity resulted in an arrest for identity theft on the 5800 block of Teakwood Lane.

March 4 - Sweepstakes scam reported on the 500 block of Harbor Lane.

