The Plymouth Fire Department received 48 calls for service for Feb. 27 to March 4. The calls included five fire, 11 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, 14 good intent calls and seven false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Feb. 28 to March 4 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 28 - Vehicle reported as stolen from the parking lot overnight on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Both license plates stolen off of a company vehicle on the 10200 block of 51st Avenue.
- Catalytic converter stolen from a company truck on the 14200 block of 23rd Avenue.
March 1- Traffic stop resulted in a foot pursuit. Suspect was located and arrested for violating a court order on the 53rd Ave and Zachary Lane.
March 2 - Package stolen from a mailbox on the 18500 block of 23rd Avenue.
- Package reported as stolen from the apartment complex on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
March 3 - Bicycle, valued at $2,800 and secured with a lock, reported stolen from an underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Purse reported stolen at the owner’s workplace on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane.
- Suspicious activity resulted in an arrest for identity theft on the 5800 block of Teakwood Lane.
March 4 - Sweepstakes scam reported on the 500 block of Harbor Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.