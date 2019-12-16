The Plymouth Fire Department received 62 calls for service for Dec. 5-11. The calls included two fire, 25 EMS/rescue calls, 5 hazardous condition calls, nine service calls, 11 good intent calls and 10 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Dec. 5-11 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 5 - A delivered package was stolen from the apartment lobby on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue North.
Dec. 6 - Officers witnessed a theft and attempted to apprehend the suspect who fought with officers on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Suspect was arrested for obstructing legal process.
- Check reported stolen from outgoing mail on the 1300 block Garland Lane.
Dec. 9 - Attempted burglary of an attached garage reported on the 16200 block of County Road 47. No entry was gained.
- The theft of an item from a delivered package reported on the 14200 block of 43rd Avenue.
Dec. 10 - Officers responded to a physical altercation and arrested a suspect for assault on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
Dec. 11 - Burglary and theft of a laptop by a known suspect reported on the 3600 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- Officers responded to an altercation and arrested a suspect for assault on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Vehicle reported stolen from an apartment parking lot on the 300 block of Nathan Lane.
- Theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle parked in parking lot reported on the 6000 block of Nathan Lane North.
- Both license plates were reportedly stolen off a vehicle on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
