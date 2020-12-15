The Plymouth Fire Department received 35 calls for service for Dec. 3-9. The calls included two fire, 13 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, four service calls, seven good intent calls and six false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Dec. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 3 - Stolen vehicle on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
- Multiple reports of packages stolen on the 15700 block of Rockford Road.
Dec. 4 - Assault on the 4900 block of Peony Lane. Case is under investigation.
- Vehicle stolen from parking lot on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Trailer stolen from parking lot on the 10700 block of Highway 55.
Dec. 6 - Business burglary on the 00 block of Nathan Lane. Cash and liquor were taken.
Dec. 7 - Assault on the 3000 block of Campus Drive. Case is under investigation.
- Theft of package from mailbox on the 3000 block of Garland Lane North.
Dec. 8 - Vehicle parked in underground garage rummaged through and an iPad and credit cards taken on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Vehicle in underground garage had window smashed out and spare change taken on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
Dec. 9 - Three vehicles with smashed windows, change stolen and rummaged through on the 3500 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Theft of mail on the 17700 block of 32nd Place North.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft from auto on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane. Lost of $35.
- Theft from unlocked vehicle on the 17200 block of 33rd Avenue. Loss of $20
