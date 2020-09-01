The Plymouth Fire Department received 53 calls for service for Aug. 19 to 26. The calls included five fire, 16 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, 11 good intent calls and 13 false alarm calls.
There were 71 incidents reported in the Aug. 20 to 27 Plymouth Police Reports. Among them were these:
Aug. 20 - Storage locker broken into and a television and other items stolen on the 5500 block of Highway 169.
- Vehicle stolen from the underground garage on the 17600 block of 14th Avenue.
- Vehicle was stolen on the 5400 block of Empire Lane. The vehicle was later recovered a short distance away.
- Officer located two males on the 17000 block of 51st Avenue in possession of stolen property that had been stolen from vehicles in the area. Charges pending.
- Mail stolen from mailbox on the 2200 block of Troy Lane.
- Three checks were stolen from outgoing mail on the 12700 block of 11th Avenue.
- Report of suspects stealing mail from mailboxes on the 1300 block of Archer Lane.
Aug. 21 - Burglary of business and theft of a cash box on the 2400 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Apartment burglary and theft of a television and other items on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
Aug. 22 - Officer located a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver for receiving stolen property on the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft of credit cards and other items from unlocked vehicle on the 13800 block of 54th Avenue. Some of the items were later recovered and returned to victim.
Aug. 23 - Home burglary through unlocked patio door and theft of a laptop and other items on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Reporting party found a large envelope in their mailbox containing smaller envelopes that had been torn open and stolen from other mailboxes in the neighborhood on the 5600 block of Trenton Lane.
- Officer investigating report of shots fired and two vehicles observed fleeing the area on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
Aug. 24 - Gloves and sunglasses stolen from unlocked vehicle whiled parked in an underground garage on the 12100 block of 41st Avenue.
Aug. 25 - Welder and other items stolen from a detached garage on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle parked in a driveway overnight on the 13800 block of 52nd Avenue.
Aug. 26 - Two bicycles and other items stolen from a detached garage on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
