The Plymouth Fire Department received 59 calls for service for April 29 to May 5. The calls included four fire, 21 EMS/rescue, one hazardous condition, 19 service, six good intent and eight false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s April 29 to May 4 reports were these incidents:
April 29- Unknown suspect broke a window to business and stole a cash box on the 700 block of Berkshire Lane.
- Theft of tools and other items valued at approximately $600 from unlocked vehicle parked in a lot on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane.
May 1 - Threats on the 17400 block of 24th Avenue. Suspect arrested for terroristic threats.
May 2- Physical assault on the 14200 block of 43rd Avenue. Charges pending.
- Window broken on vehicle and theft of checkbook and toolbox on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
May 3 - Physical assault 10600 block of 36th Avenue. Case is under investigation.
- Theft of two packages from a porch on the 14500 block of 44th Avenue. Total loss of $300.
May 4- Broken window at an apartment on the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
- Theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles on the 10800 block of South Shore Drive.
