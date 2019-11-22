The Plymouth Fire Department received 30 calls for service for Nov. 14 to 20. The calls included seven EMS/rescue, one hazardous condition calls, two service calls, six good intent calls and 14 false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Nov. 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 14 - Burglary of business and theft of cash and items valued at approximately $700 on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane.

- Suspect threw a brick at a vehicle, denting the vehicle and breaking a window on the 10200 block of Sixth Avenue. There was no loss from inside the vehicle.

- Delivered package reported stolen off a front porch on the 13900 block of 53rd Avenue.

Nov. 15 - License plates were stolen off a vehicle while parked in an underground garage on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.

Nov. 16 - Credit cards reported stolen from a vehicle while parked in an underground garage on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Fraudulent charges were made on the stolen cards.

Nov. 17 - Vehicle reported stolen from a parking lot on the 2700 block of Annapolis Lane.

Nov. 18 - An attempt to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle and damage to the vehicle reported on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane.

- Approximately $20 in change reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight on the 1700 block of Magnolia Lane.

- The victim of a physical altercation did not wish to pursue charges on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue North. The suspect was cited for disorderly conduct.

- Two juvenile females were cited for disorderly conduct for fighting on school property on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft of a delivered package reported on the 18000 block of 33rd Place.

- Report of catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle on the 1900 block of Xenium Lane.

Nov. 20 - Officers investigating a physical altercation that occurred on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue. See story for more details.

- Apartment burglary and the theft of approximately $300 cash reported on the 3900 block of Plymouth Blvd.

- Apartment burglary and the theft of an iPad and cash reported on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Books reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1700 block of Kirkwood Lane.

Load comments