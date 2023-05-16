A second position has also been created to support DEI efforts in the city

At its April 25 meeting, the Plymouth City Council adopted a set of strategic themes to commit to for the upcoming 1-3 years of their elected service. One of these themes was a commitment to remaining a city of choice for residents through diversity, equity, and inclusion and other efforts.

