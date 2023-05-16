A second position has also been created to support DEI efforts in the city
At its April 25 meeting, the Plymouth City Council adopted a set of strategic themes to commit to for the upcoming 1-3 years of their elected service. One of these themes was a commitment to remaining a city of choice for residents through diversity, equity, and inclusion and other efforts.
In response, the city officially posted a job opening in the first week of May to fill Plymouth’s long-vacant DEI coordinator position, this time with a second employment opportunity to aid in the city’s DEI work.
Plymouth is officially hiring a full-time organizational development and equity partner as well as a part-time community assistance specialist “to better fulfill the many responsibilities that DEI efforts will entail.”
According to the council meeting packet, the Plymouth City Council agreed, “Plymouth should continue to be a city of choice for residents, businesses, organizations, visitors, and events. The city must build on its strengths through strategic investments and partnerships, including investments in its workforce to attract and retain the best staff. Plymouth City policy and operations will continue to reflect strong commitments to equity and inclusion, and to high quality and cost-effective services.”
Ali Timpone, human resource director for Plymouth, explained the history of the DEI coordinator position and why now is the opportune time for the city to fill the role.
“The city added a position focused on advancing equity and inclusion initiatives in the 2021 budget. When I was hired as the city’s human resources director in September of 2022, the position was vacant. Three new city council members began their terms in January 2023, so we have had several months of onboarding new leaders,” she said.
“With changes in leadership both at the staff and elected official levels, it was important to work together and determine our strategic priorities, mission, and values before we could fill key vacancies The council met for a strategic planning session in January, and, in April, officially confirmed four strategic themes – one of which is continuing to be a city of choice with a strong commitment to equitable and inclusive policies and service operations.
She shared that city staff “value a culture of inclusion and cultivating authentic connections and meaningful engagement experiences,” and therefore felt it best to create two positions that focus on the city’s DEI work.
“Although the job description [from the previous DEI coordinator] is mostly unchanged, the title has been updated to show applicants that we understand one person can’t possibly be responsible for all DEI work at the city, and that they will partner with others to make sure DEI is built into the work we do at all levels of the organization,” Timpone said.
According to the city’s job postings, the organizational development and equity partner will “develop programs and initiatives to enhance staff capability for providing exceptional service to the community using a lens of equity, inclusion and belonging.”
In addition, this person will be in charge of “Assess[ing] learning and development needs of staff as they relate to citywide priorities” and “design or source career development and training resources to address gaps.”
Finally, they will be in charge of “collect[ing] data and provid[ing] tools for measuring equity and inclusion impact of citywide policies and decisions, coach and mentor staff as they seek to deepen their learning and growth, and serve as liaison between departments to coordinate and amplify the city’s outreach and engagement initiatives.”
While this full-time position carries a large responsibility for the city’s DEI efforts, the community assistance specialist position will provide part-time assistance in sharing those responsibilities.
According to the city job posting, this position seeks a candidate to “provide assistance to community members and the public with accessing services and resources to improve health and safety.”
Timpone added, “Advancement of equity and inclusion work is not something that happens overnight, so we’re thankful that the city has built a solid framework with equity and inclusion training and development programs for city staff and has been implementing a variety of outreach and engagement initiatives in the community over the years. Filling these key vacancies will continue to assist us in achieving our mission and goals for the community.”
Those interested in applying for either of these positions should apply by May 29, according to Timpone, on the employment page at plymouthmn.gov/employment.
