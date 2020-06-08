Plymouth apartment residents were evacuated during the early morning June 2 after gunshots were reported and officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Plymouth Police.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:58 a.m. along the 3300 block of Highway 169, according to the report.

Upon arrival, officers located a damaged patio door and attempts were made to contact the individual inside the apartment, according to a statement by the Plymouth Police.

Officers evacuated adjacent apartment units and made entry to the apartment. Inside the apartment, officers located a male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical attention was provided and the individual was transported to the hospital by North Ambulance.

There is no threat to the public and foul play is not suspected, and no information on the man’s condition is available.

