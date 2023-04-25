Included in the Plymouth Police April 6 through April 12 reports were these incidents:
April 6 - Weapons offense at Plymouth Boulevard and Rockford Road. Vehicle stopped for moving violation, and stolen gun was recovered. Juvenile arrested.
April 7 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. A 61-year-old man was arrested at a residence for theft from multiple retail stores.
April 8 - Burglary at 16800 block of 22nd Avenue. A victim stated known person entered their home and damaged property. Nothing reported missing.
- Criminal damage to property at 4300 block of Zachary Lane. Damage to watertower door.
- Theft from vehicle at 17600 block of 19th Avenue. Theft of motor vehicle part. Estimated loss value $200.
- Driving while intoxicated at Medicine Lake Road and Highway 169. Traffic stop for numerous violations. Driver arrested. Breath test 0.09.
April 9 - Terroristic threats at 2500 block of Lancaster Lane. Officers responded for a suspect threatening neighbors with a knife. Suspect arrested for terroristic threats.
- Theft at 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Officer responded to a report of a theft from a business. Estimated loss between $3,000 - $4,000.
April 10 - DWI at Highway 55 and Northwest Boulevard. Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation and a 24-year-old driver was arrested for DWI. BAC 0.14.
- Theft at 3500 block of Highway 169. Report of a vehicle dolly that was stolen from the parking lot by unknown suspect. Loss $1,000.
April 11 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Unknown suspect entered business and stole items valued at approximately $250.
April 12 - Burglary at 4000 block of Lancaster Lane North. Door to office forced open. Unknown number of unit keys taken.
- Theft at 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Five separate shoplifting incidents possibly committed by the same group of individuals. Los $17,000.
