Included in the Plymouth Police Feb. 9 through Feb. 15 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 9 - Theft at 2700 block of Pineview Lane. Victim reported an internet scam resulting in the loss of $1,400.
- Theft from vehicle at 17900 block of 18th Circle. Victim reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the driveway. Loss: $300.
- Theft at 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Officer observed a 46-year-old male suspect leave without paying and he was subsequently arrested for theft; total cost of items recovered: $1,084.93.
Feb. 10 - Burglary at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Theft of bikes from underground garage.
Feb. 11 - Vehicle theft at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle from the parking lot.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim reported wallet lost and cards used fraudulently by unknown suspect.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Theft of merchandise. 63-year-old female suspect cited for theft.
Feb. 13 - DWI at 900 block of Xenium Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and for DWI. Test result 0.08.
- Theft at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Fraudulent order picked up. More than $5,000 loss.
- Theft from vehicle at 1900 block of Fernbrook Lane. Business reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converters from vehicles in the lot.
Feb. 14 - DWI at Highway 55 and County Road 73. Traffic stop resulted 64-year-old driver abeing arrested for DWI, 0.18 BAC.
- DWI at Highway 55 and Xenium Lane. Officers responded to a 47-year-old driver slumped over in a vehicle. Driver was arrested for DWI. Test results 0.19 BAC.
- Vehicle theft at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Stolen vehicle from a residential parking lot. Vehicle entered into NCIC. No suspect information at this time.
- DWI at County Road 6 and Highway 55. Officers responded for a male slumped over in a vehicle at an intersection. 32-year-old male arrested for DWI. 0.22 BAC.
