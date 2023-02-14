Jan. 26 - Burglary at 1700 block of Garland Lane. Theft from unlocked vehicle parked in open garage of residence. Victim inside the home at the time. Loss approximately $8,000.
- Theft from vehicle at 17000 block of 14th Avenue. Unknown suspect stole items from unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway, approximate loss $400.
Jan. 27 - Theft at 4600 block of Hemlock Lane North. Unknown suspect hacked into victim’s account and transfered funds to a PayPal account. Loss $1490.05
Jan. 28 - Driving while intoxicated at Rockford Road and Vinewood Lane. Motorist reported a driver asleep at the wheel blocking the road. Driver subsequently arrested for DWI. BAC 0.26.
- Car theft at 15700 block of Rockford Road. Victim reported unknown suspect stole locked vehicle from parking lot. Vehicle later recovered.
- Theft at 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Business reported unknown suspects left with unknown amount of unpaid merchandise and assaulted employees in the process.
Jan. 30 - Car theft at 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Theft of running vehicle with no keys/fob with vehicle.
- Theft at 15400 block of Medina Road. Theft of two Honda generators from trailers in the lot. Generators valued at $5,000 each.
Jan. 31 - DWI at Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue North. Vehicle located off the road. Driver subsequently arrested for DWI and possession of a controlled substance. Test results pending.
- Theft at 15700 block of 32nd Avenue. Victim was distracted by one person and had wallet stolen by another.
Feb. 1 - Theft at 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Lost check. Unknown suspect found it and cashed it $693 loss.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Report of a theft from a liqour store. Estimated loss $64.
