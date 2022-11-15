Included in the Plymouth Police Nov. 3 through Nov. 9 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 3 - DWI at 2700 block of Annapolis Circle. Officers responded to a possible medical and subsequently arrested one male for DWI. Test results
0.24.
Nov. 4 - Burglary at 11200 block of 49th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect entered residence and stole a laptop, loss $799.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officer responded to a theft of coats by a known suspect. Loss amount $249.96. Charges pending.
Nov. 5 - DWI at Highway 169 and Highway 55. Traffic stop resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
Nov. 6 - DWI at 11000 block of Highway 55. Officers checked the welfare of a person slumped in a vehicle. The individual was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- DWI at Rockford Road and Larch Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving and equipment violations. The driver was arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.09.
Nov. 7 - DWI at 32 Avenue and Northwest Boulevard. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test results are pending.
- Theft at 3400 Pilgrim Lane. Victim reported a package delivered and left on front porch was stolen.
Nov. 8 - Burglary at 4500 block of Garland Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect entered residence and stole a laptop, loss $799.
- DWI at I494 and Schmidt Lake Road. Traffic stop resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- Theft from vehicle at 11200 block of Highway 55. Victim reported two subwoofers were stolen from vehicle parked in parking lot.
Nov. 9 - Burglary at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported two of his motorcycles were stolen from underground garage.
- Vehicle theft at 9700 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported his vehicle stolen from parking lot.
- Robbery at 18200 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported acquaintance of a friend forcibly stole her phone and purse and then left the area. Case under investigation.
