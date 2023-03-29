Included in the Minnetonka Police March 9 through March 15 reports were these incidents:
March 9 - Theft at 9900 block of Rockford Road. Business reported gas drive off by unknown suspect. Loss approximately $81.
March 9 - Theft at 9900 block of Rockford Road. Business reported gas drive off by unknown suspect. Loss approximately $81.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Suspect stole donation box, loss $40. Suspect located, cited for theft and trespassed.
March 10 - Burglary at 5500 block of Highway 169. Victim reported multiple items stolen from storage unit by unknown suspect. Unknown loss at this time.
- Burglary at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victims reported unknown suspects damaged vehicles in the underground garage, nothing stolen.
- Theft at 16600 block of County Road 24. Liquor shoplifted from store. Loss of $235.
- Theft at 12600 block of County Road 10. Business reported theft of multiple lottery tickets. Loss approximately $60.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Unknown suspect(s) left store without paying for merchandise. Loss of over $1,500.
- Theft from vehicle at 13800 block of 1st Avenue North. Business reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot. Unknown loss amount.
March 11 - Burglary at 9700 block of 37th Place. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle while parked in the underground garage.
March 14 - Theft at 2600 block of Niagara Lane. A business reported scrap material was stolen from their facility. Loss valued: $14,000 - $15,000.
- Theft at 3400 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard. Officer responded to a theft of a wallet loss value $91.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Merchandise worth $875 was reported stolen.
- Theft from vehicle at 9700 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect forced entry into vehicle and stole multiple items. No value amount noted.
March 15 - Vehicle theft at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle from parking lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 10800 block of 53rd Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole one plate from vehicle.
- Theft from vehicle at 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Victim reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle while parked. Loss $3,000.
- Theft from vehicle at 5600 block of Nathan Lane. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle in business parking lot.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.