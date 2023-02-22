Included in the Plymouth Police Feb. 2 through Feb. 8 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 2 - Theft at 4900 block of Peony Lane. Victims reported unknown suspect stole items from locker room. Unknown amount of loss.
Feb. 3 - Burglary at 15700 block of Rockford Road. Multiple parked cars broken into, damaged with items stolen in the underground garage.
- Car theft at 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Victim reported his vehicle was stolen from the underground garage. Vehicle later recovered.
- Car theft at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Vehicle left running was stolen from parking lot.
- DWI at 18200 block of Hamel Road. Driver crashed into a parked vehicle. Driver appeared to be impaired and was subsequently arrested for DWI. BAC 0.17
Feb. 4 - DWI at 2700 block of Campus Drive. Officers called to check the welfare of a driver parked at the gas station pumps. Subject was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.21.
Feb. 5 - DWI at Old County Road 73 and Highway 55 Service Road. Officers responded to an unoccupied vehicle that was crashed into a snowbank. The driver returned while officers were on scene. The driver arrested for DWI 0.18 BAC.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Unknown suspect stole approximately $58.86 worth of items from store. Case under investigation.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Suspect stole $84.77 worth of merchandise from the business and was arrested.
- DWI at 34th Avenue. Vehicle stopped for moving violations and the driver was arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.12.
- DWI at Highway 169 and Rockford Road. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations and the driver was arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
Feb. 6 - Theft from vehicle at 4500 block of Nathan Lane. Theft of a catalytic converter from an underground garage. No suspect information.
- Theft at 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Victim reported package was stolen from mail room, loss $160.
- Theft at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole bike rack from the lobby, loss $700.
- Theft at 3300 block of Highway 169. Victim reported unknown suspect stole ring from residence, loss $300.
Feb. 7 - Theft from vehicle at 4500 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the underground garage.
- Theft from vehicle at 14500 block of 21st Avenue. Theft of tools from a unlocked work truck. Estimated loss $400.00. No suspects.
- Theft from vehicle at 15200 block of County Road 6. Unknown suspect broke a vehicle window and stole a purse, wallet, phone and fraudulently used the victims credit card. Estimated loss $400.
Feb. 8 - Theft from vehicle at 4500 block of Nathan Lane. Unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from victim’s vehicle while parked in underground garage.
- Theft at 11300 block of Highway 55. The complainant reported an employee had stolen prescription drugs from residents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.