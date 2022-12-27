Included in the Plymouth Police Dec. 1 through Dec. 14 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 1 - Theft at 14900 block of 9th Avenue North. Theft of delivered package to victim’s residence. $930.00 loss.
Dec. 2 - Burglary at 10400 block of 45th Avenue. Unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle parked in underground garage and stole $7 in cash.
- Theft at 800 block of Berkshire Lane. Unknown suspect took lunchbox with victim’s car keys inside.
- DWI at 24th Avenue and Xenium Lane. Officers responded for a hit-and-run crash. Suspect located and arrested for DWI.
- Theft at 12600 block of County Road 10. Unknown male suspect stole a carton of cigarettes from business.
Dec. 3 - Property damage at 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a parked vehicle with rear window broken out.
Dec. 5 - Property damage at 300 block of Nathan Lane. Officers responded to a report of a shattered front passenger side window by an unknown suspect in an underground parking garage.
- Car theft at 1200 block of Highway 169. Report of a vehicle rented from business that was never returned.
- Car theft at 1700 block of Jonquil Lane. Victim reported running vehicle was stolen from the driveway of residence by unknown suspect.
- Theft from vehicle at 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Unknown suspect smashed the car window and stole a backpack.
Dec. 6 - DWI at Bass Lake Road and Trenton Lane. A property damage crash investigation lead to a driver being arrested for DWI test results indicated 0.26 BAC.
- DWI at Highway 55 and Goldenrod Lane. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
- Car theft at 11200 block of Highway 55. Victim reported the theft of a vehicle from parking lot of apartment. Vehicle was later recovered in St. Louis Park.
- Weapons offense at I-494 and Highway 55. Traffic stop resulted in driver being cited for DAR and passenger was arrested on a warrant.
Dec. 7 - Property damage at 15700 block of Rockford Road. Officers responded to a report of a parked vehicle with the rear passenger window broken out. Loss of $500
- Property damage at 14000 block of 39th Avenue. Tire slashed overnight. $150 damage.
- Theft at 4900 block of Peony Lane. Theft of shoes from locker room. Loss of $600.
Dec. 8 - Burglary at 3700 block of Lawndale Lane. Unknown suspect stole a 1972 Schwinn five-speed bicycle from underground garage.
- Property damage at 13400 block of 43th Avenue. Victim reported his window was damaged by some type of projectile.
- DWI at 1000 block of Trenton Circle. A traffic stop for a moving violation resulted in the driver being arrested for DWI, test results 0.19 BAC.
- Car theft at 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported vehicle was stolen from the underground garage.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officer responded to a report of a theft of merchandise valued at $342.98 and suspect was arrested.
Dec. 9 - Theft at 10100 block of Highway 55. Theft of packages by unknown suspect from mail room.
- Theft at 9700 block of Schmit Lake Road. Gas drive off. $75.85 loss.
Dec. 10 - Burglary at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Forced entry into the rental office. Unknown loss at this time but over $500 in damage.
- DWI at Highway 55 and Fernbrook Lane. Traffic stop resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Pending test results.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Theft of clothing from business.
- Weapons offense at I-494 and County Road 47. Driver stopped for a moving violation and was subsequently arrested for DWI and weapons offenses.
Dec. 11 - Property damage at 2500 block of Medicine Ridge Road. Unknown suspect broke a house window with a metal nut.
- DWI at Zachary Lane and Rockford Road. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations which resulted in a misdemeanor DWI arrest of the driver.
- DWI at Highway 55 and I-494. Traffic stop for multiple violations resulted in driver being arrested for DWI.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Officers responded to a theft in progress and an adult male was arrested for theft.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole purse while shopping.
Dec. 12 - Burglary at 200 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect forced entry to storage unit and stole items, loss $700.
- Property damage at 3000 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard East. Unknown suspect damaged a house window.
- Property damage at 500 block of Archer Lane. Unknown suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle overnight.
- DWI at County Road 10 and Northwest Boulevard. Officers responded to a hit and run crash in which the striking vehicle fled the scene. The striking vehicle was located and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DWI. Test results pending.
- Theft at 13000 block of 16th Avenue. Report of a trailer stolen from the lot by unknown suspect.
Dec. 13 - Burglary at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole multiple items from vehicle parked in the underground garage, loss $650.
- Burglary at 3300 block of Highway 169. Victim reported unknown suspect stole multiple tools from parking garage stall. Approximate loss of $12,000.
- Theft at 1700 block of Jonquil Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole package, loss $95.
- Theft at 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Business reported gas drive-off by unknown suspect, loss $71.98
Dec. 14 - Burglary at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole golf clubs and equipment from underground garage of apartment building. Loss of approximately $3,125.
- Car theft at 3900 block of Vinewood Lane. Vehicle stolen from auto lot.
- Theft at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Theft of a package containing a passport.
- Theft at 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. A gas drive off was reported. Total value of loss was $100.57.
- Theft from vehicle at 2700 block of Ranchview Lane. Victim reported license plate stolen sometime overnight.
