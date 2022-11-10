Oct. 27 - Driving while intoxicated at Highway 169 and 26th Avenue North. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.13.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect left the store with a cartful of unpaid merchandise.
- Theft from vehicle at 1800 block of Kilmer Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole the spare tire from vehicle parked in the driveway, loss $300.
- Theft at 10200 block of 51st Avenue. Business reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot.
Oct. 28 - DWI at Revere Lane and Highway 55. Traffic stop resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Test results 0.12.
- Theft at 5900 block of Trenton Lane. Victim reported car keys stolen from employee locker.
- Theft at 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Suspect pumped gas and left without paying for it. Loss: $65.00.
Oct. 29 - DWI at 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- DWI at Fernbrook Lane and Annapolis Circle. Traffic stop for moving violations resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. DMT result 0.09.
- Theft from vehicle at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Victim reported unknown suspects entered vehicle parked in lot and stole $300 he had in the vehicle.
Oct. 30 - DWI at 3600 block of Northwest Boulevard. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.17.
- DWI at Highway 55 and Rockford Road. A vehicle was stopped for traffic violations and the driver was arrest for DWI. Test result 0.13.
Oct. 31 - Burglary at 12100 block of 41st Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle in underground garage.
- Theft at 2600 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported leaving her phone on a balcony ledge at hotel. When she returned it was gone.
- Theft from vehicle at 9800 block of 8th Avenue. Reporting party stated two business vehicles had the catalytic converters stolen off them while parked in lot.
Nov. 1 - Theft at 18200 block of 45st Avenue. Victim reported the theft of $600 from her home by a known suspect.
- Theft at 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road. Report of a gas drive off. Loss $67.39.
