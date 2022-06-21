Included in the Plymouth Police June 9 through June 15 reports were these incidents:

June 9 - Burglary at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim called to report that the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle that was parked in the underground garage.

- Homicide at 9600 block of 36th Avenue. Victim shot by unknown suspect. Victim later died from wounds. Case under investigation.

- Theft at 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Victim reported unknown suspect stole trailer from business lot.

- Theft at 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road. Unknown suspect pumped $100 worth of gas and drove off without paying.

- Theft at 16600 block of 32nd Avenue. Front license plate stolen off vehicle.

- Theft at 2900 block of Empire Lane. Catalytic converter.

June 10 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Report of suspect who entered store and left with unpaid merchandise. Case under investigation.

- Theft at 15200 block of 18th Avenue. Victim reported bicycle stolen from outside of apartment complex.

- Theft at 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane. License tabs were stolen off vehicle.

- Theft at 1700 block of Fernbrook Lane. Catalytic converter.

- Theft at 2700 block of Annapolis Circle. Unknown suspect smashed vehicle window and took purse.

- Theft at 9800 block of 13th Avenue. Report of unknown suspect drilling a hole in the gas tank and stealing gas.

- Theft at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported her vehicle had been rummaged through that was parked in lot. Credit cards and miscellaneous items were taken.

- Theft at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported his vehicle that was in parking lot was entered and wallet stolen.

- Theft at 4500 block of Nathan Lane. License tabs were stolen off vehicle.

June 11 - Fraud at 15600 block of 60th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect had fraudulently used his credit card to make purchases. Loss:$297.38

June 12 - Vandalism at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported that suspect threw rocks through patio door glass and bedroom window breaking them.

- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim reported her wallet was taken out of her purse that was in shopping cart.

- Theft at 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive. Victim reported package stolen from mailroom.

June 13 - Vandalism at 10700 block of Highway 55. A glass bottle was thrown into window at a business, breaking the window.

- Vehicle theft at 13300 block of Watertower Circle. Vehicle stolen out of lot.

- Theft at 14900 block of 43th Avenue North. Victim reported being sold a pair of concert tickets that were fake. Loss of $400.

- Theft at 5600 block of Juneau Lane. Unknown suspect stole checks and miscellaneous mail from mailbox.

- Theft at 3800 block of Annapolis Lane. Catalytic converter.

- Theft at 10100 block of Highway 55. Catalytic converter.

June 14 - Theft at 15700 block of Rockford Road. Victim reported theft of a package that was delivered and left in apartment lobby.

- Theft at 3500 block of Highway 169. Victim reported two wheels were taken off a vehicle parked in lot.

June 15 - Fraud at 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Victim reported fraudulent transactions were made on his debit card.

- Damage to vehicle at 13100 block of Highway 55. Unknown suspect broke into a work van and damaged the steering column.

- Theft at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported theft of delivered package from office area of apartment building.

- Theft at 13300 block of 58 Avenue. Report of a theft of a bicycle on front porch.

- Shots fired at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Numerous reports of shots fired. Several vehicles in parking lot sustained damage. Case under investigation.

Load comments