March 2 - Robbery on the 3500 block of Xenium Lane. A robbery occurred in the entrance to an apartment building. The victim was transported to the hospital and evaluated.
- Theft on the Highway 55 and Rockford Road. Victim’s wallet was stolen from a building under construction. Loss of over $1000.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Ithaca Lane. Theft of mail from mailbox. Unknown loss value.
March 3 - Theft on the 16800 block of Highway 55. Theft of wallet from construction site. Loss of $400.
- Theft on the 10700 block of 10th Avenue North. Victim reported known suspect swindled money, loss $70,000.
- Theft on the 1200 block of Highway 169. Rental van that was not returned. Vehicle was signed as a stolen.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Employee theft. Loss of over $500 dollars.
March 4 - Criminal damage to property on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Tires slashed on vehicle in the parking lot. No loss value noted.
- DWI on the County Road 47 and Vicksburg Lane. Traffic complaint resulted in 49 year-old male driver being arrested for DWI, result 0.27 BAC.
- Homicide on the 5800 block of Oakview Lane. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence. One male was found to be deceased.
March 5 - Criminal damage to property on the 15600 block of 60th Avenue North. Damage to vehicles from a possible known suspect. Unknown value of loss.
- Criminal damage to property on the 18000 block of 27th Place. Victim reported known suspect damaged mailbox. No loss amount noted.
- Criminal damage to property on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported his vehicle in business parking lot damaged by possible known suspect(s). Estimated damage $2000.
- Weapons offense on the Ives Lane and 69th Avenue. Juvenile male arrested for carrying a gun without a permit.
March 7 - Theft on the 14100 block of County Road 47. Report of a theft of a portable trail counter on the a city park. Loss of $2,945.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Report of past action thefts occurring over multiple days. Suspects not identified on the this time.
March 8 - Theft on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole packaged from lobby, loss $600.
- Theft from vehicle on the 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole one plate from vehicle parked in the lot.
