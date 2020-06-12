The Plymouth Fire Department received 42 calls for service for June 4-10. The calls included seven fire, 13 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, four service calls, eight good intent calls and seven false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police June 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
June 4 - Stolen catalytic converter, valued at $1,000, on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
- Victim reported unknown suspect shot at their vehicle and damaged the windshield near Dunkirk Lane and 24th Avenue.
June 5 - Officer investigating a traffic altercation near Highway 169 and 27th Avenue.
- Vehicle was stolen from a parking lot overnight on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
June 7 - Garage door opener stolen from vehicle while parked in an underground garage on the 10000 block of 45th Avenue.
- Vehicle was stolen from the parking lot on the 100 block of Nathan Lane.
June 8 - Garage door opener and other items stolen from vehicle while parked in an underground garage on the 200 block of Nathan Lane. Loss of approximately $220.
- An inoperable vehicle stolen from the parking lot on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Vehicle stolen from the gas station on the 12600 block of County Road 10. The vehicle was later recovered.
- Suspect arrested for trespassing on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane.
June 9 - Theft of catalytic converter from vehicle parked in an underground garage on the 9600 block of 37th Place North.
- Outgoing mail stolen from a mailbox on the 17600 block of 24th Avenue North.
