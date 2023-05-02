Included in the Plymouth Police reports April 13 through 19 were these incidents:
April 13 - Damage to property on the 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Unknown person shattered restaurant window.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Suspect left store without paying for an item and was cited for shoplifting and trespassed from the store. Unknown loss amount.
- Damage to property on the 1100 block of Vicksburg Lane.
- Theft from vehicle on the 9900 block of 59th Avenue. Unknown suspect stolen the catalytic converter off victim’s vehicle which was parked in the lot.
April 14 - Damage to property on the 15700 block of Rockford Road. Vehicle window smashed while parked in apartment parking lot. No suspects.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Officers responded for a suspect who left the store with $721.00 worth of unpaid merchandise. Male located and arrested for theft.
- DWI near the intersection of Highway 55 and Fernbrook Lane. Officers responded to a minor property damage crash that resulted in a DWI arrest of 41 year-old female.
April 15 - DWI near the intersection of Zachary Lane and 55th Avenue. Officers responded for suspicious vehicle stopped in the road. 31 year-old male driver arrested for DWI, .21 BAC.
- DWI near the intersection of Interstate 494 and Highway 55. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple moving violations. The 47 year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of .16.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Male arrested for shoplifting $200 worth of Merchandise. Released with citation and trespass notice.
- Car theft on the 13200 block of 58th Avenue. Victim’s unlocked vehicle was stolen from the driveway by unknown suspects.
April 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 13000 block of 58th Avenue. Theft from items valued at over $3000 from locked vehicle.
April 18 - Damage to property on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Unknown suspect damaged all four tires while vehicle was parked in the lot.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Known suspect stole a laptop computer. Unknown loss amount.
- Theft on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue. Theft of a bicycle.
April 19 - Terroristic threats on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. An unknown male displayed a handgun after stealing less than $10 worth of items from a retail store.
