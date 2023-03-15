Included in the Plymouth Police Feb. 23 through March 1 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 23 - DWI at 54th Avenue and Cheshire Lane. Officer came upon vehicle stuck in ditch. A 44-year-old man subsequently arrested for DWI, .08 BAC.
- Theft at 2800 block of Campus Drive. Report of items valued at $1,175 missing from the business.
Feb. 24 - Theft at 11500 block of 36th Avenue. Report of a theft of $180.
- Theft from vehicle at 14500 block of 21st Avenue. Business reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot, loss $2,000.
Feb 25 - DWI at 34th Avenue and Harbor Lane. Vehicle stopped for multiple moving violations. A 34-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for DWI, .15 BAC.
- Theft at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported theft from bank account, loss $2,100.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Report of two incidents of theft at business. Unknown amount of loss.
Feb. 26 - DWI at Interstate 494. 30 year-old male drove off roadway into snowbank and was arrested for DWI. Test results pending.
Feb. 27 - Theft from vehicle at 4500 block of Magnolia Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole one license plate from vehicle.
Feb. 28 - Burglary at 13000 block of Highway 55. Unknown suspect broke into storage locker and took items. The total loss is $4,025.
- Burglary at 15700 block of Rockford Road. Victim’s backpack was stolen from his unlocked car in the underground garage. Under investigation.
- Theft at 15100 block of 18th Avenue. Theft of fitness equipment from apartment gym. No value listed.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Past action theft reports of a suspect, three cases totaling over $1,000. Charges pending.
March 1 - Burglary at 15200 block of 18th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole items from unlocked vehicle parked in the underground garage, loss over $60.
- Theft from vehicle at 17800 block of 19th Avenue. Theft from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway overnight. Loss valued at $200.
- Theft from vehicle at 9800 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole one license plate from vehicle.
