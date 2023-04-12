Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s March 23 through 29 reports were these incidents:
March 24 - Theft at 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Known suspect left store without paying for merchandise. Loss value of $1,574.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Three suspects took $795 worth of merchandise without paying.
- Theft at 15500 block of 47th Avenue. A victim reported their information was used to file a fraudulent tax return.
- Theft from vehicle at 17300 block of County Road 6. Victim reported unknown suspect stole a license plate off vehicle.
- Theft from vehicle at 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Unknown suspect(s) stole catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the lot.
March 25 - DWI at Highway 55 and Revere North. Officers responded to a driving complaint that resulted in the arrest of an adult for DWI. Test results pending.
- Theft at 12000 block of Ridgemount Avenue. A phone was stolen on a school bus. Unknown loss value.
March 26 - Criminal damage to property at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Report of a suspect throwing property from balcony at cars in the lot. One vehicle received damage and suspect was arrested.
March 27 - Theft from vehicle at 10600 block of 48th Avenue. Cell phone stolen from unlocked vehicle. Later recovered by a citizen who turned it in to the police department.
- Theft from vehicle at 5400 block of Nathan Lane. Unknown suspect(s) stole the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Theft of a vehicle license plate. No suspect information.
March 28 - Theft at 1400 block of Kingsview Lane. Theft of approximately $20,000 in silver coins.
- Theft from vehicle at 5300 block of Norwood Lane. Theft of license plates by unknown suspect.
March 29 - Theft at 16900 block of Highway 55. Theft via company credit card and credit card points. Loss of over $20,000.
- Weapons offense at County Road 10 and Northwest Boulevard. Traffic stop resulted in driver and passenger arrested for weapons possession.
