Dec. 29 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. A theft of merchandise was reported. The value of the loss was $282.54.
Dec. 31 - Burglary at 10400 block of 45th Avenue. Theft from unlocked vehicle in underground garage.
- Theft at 5700 block of Nathan Lane.
- Theft from vehicle at 10400 block of 45th Avenue. Dash camera stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Jan. 1 - Burglary at 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Unoccupied apartment entered without permission and property damaged inside.
- DWI at County Road 6 and Juneau Lane. Traffic stop for violation resulted in driver arrested for DWI, .17 BAC.
- Car theft at 5000 block of Merrimac Lane. Theft of a vehicle warming in the driveway.
- Theft at 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Unknown suspects stole liquor valued at $107.98 from business.
- Theft at 4600 block of Orchid Lane. A backpack and its contents were stolen from a vehicle. Estimated value of loss was $500.
- Theft at 5000 block of Kimberly Lane. Unknown suspect stole a purse from unlocked vehicle. Loss of $600.
Jan. 2 - Theft at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole items valued between $100-$300.
- Theft from vehicle at 2500 block of Nathan Lane. Theft of a license plate from a vehicle.
Jan. 3 - Burglary at 5500 block of Highway 169. Victim reported storage locker was broken into and multiple items were taken. Estimated loss $6,000.
- Theft at 14600 block of 44th Avenue. Victim reported an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway overnightand stole items valued at $560.
Jan. 4 - Theft at 2700 block of Terraceview Lane. Package theft in front of home. Loss valued at $1,200.
- Theft at 12100 block of 48th Avenue. Theft of package delivered to home. Loss of $48.35.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.