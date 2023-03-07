Included in the Plymouth Police Feb. 16 through Feb. 22 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 16 - Burglary at 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Vehicle parked in the underground garage was broken into and boxes taken. Unknown amount of loss.
- Robbery at 2000 block of Oakview Lane. Phone stolen from juvenile male after physical altercation between known acquaintances.
Feb. 17 - Burglary at 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Bicycle valued at $250 stolen from underground garage.
- Theft at 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Report of a theft of a Ego 56V Power Station from store. Loss of $999.
- Theft at 10100 block of 36th Place. Report of theft of tools being stored at an acquaintance home. Loss of about $13,000.
- Theft at 15300 block of 37th Avenue. Suspects force entry to front door of complex and commit thefts from hallway and garage. Unknown dollar amount of loss.
- Theft from vehicle at 3300 block of Fernbrook Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole one license tab from vehicle.
- Theft from vehicle at 12800 block of 16th Avenue. Complainant reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the parking lot.
Feb. 18 - Burglary at 16400 block of 48th Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect entered house under construction and stole a sprayer, loss $1,300.
- Burglary at 14600 block of 34th Avenue North. Victim’s vehicle was entered and items taken from inside it while it was parked in the underground garage of his apartment building. No loss amount listed.
Feb. 19 - Weapons offense at 2900 block of Empire Lane. Officer located male sleeping in vehicle. Male subsequently arrested for carrying pistol without a permit.
Feb. 20 - Theft at 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Business reported unknown suspect left store with unpaid merchandise, loss $249.97.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Employee taking money and gift cards from store without paying. $550 loss.
- Theft from vehicle at 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the lot.
Feb. 21 - Theft at 13300 block of 12th Avenue North. Unknown suspect signs for and steals delivered packages. Unknown value of loss.
- Theft at 13200 block of County Road 6. Theft of pallet of steel construction material. Loss $1900.
