Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 5 through Jan. 18 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 5 - Burglary at 5500 block of Highway 169. Officer responded to a report of a burglary of a storage locker by an unknown suspect. Unknown loss.
Jan. 6 - Theft at 5400 block of Orchid Lane. Unknown suspect entered attached garage and stole money from a vehicle. Vehicles in the driveway were also gone through.
- Theft at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Theft of heated jacket and tools.
- Theft from vehicle at 15800 block of 50th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole items from vehicle parked in the driveway.
- Driving while intoxicated at Xenium Lane and 26th Avenue. Officers stopped a vehicle in reference to a driving complaint. Test results are pending.
- DWI at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Officers responded to a report of a person drinking in their vehicle. The suspect was subsequently arrested for DWI. Pending toxicology results.
- Car theft at 4700 block of Kingsview Lane. Unknown suspect stole a vehicle from the driveway overnight. Key fob with vehicle.
- Car theft at 4500 block of Juneau Lane. Unknown suspect(s) stole a vehicle from the driveway overnight. Key fob was in the vehicle.
Jan. 7 - Theft at 15500 block of 34th Avenue. Officers took a report of theft of services. Loss of $50.97.
Jan. 8 - Burglary at 17100 block of 12th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect entered residence while victim was home. Suspect fled after being approached by victim. Nothing was taken.
- DWI at Rockford Road and Zachary Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- DWI at Rockford Road and Larch Lane. Vehicle stopped for lane use, driver was arrested for DWI. Test result 0.16.
Jan. 9 - Burglary at 10100 block of 6th Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a business by an unknown suspect. The case is currently under investigation.
- Theft at 3600 block of Vicksburg Lane. A jacket valued at $950 was taken from a locker room.
Jan. 10 - Theft at 6100 block of Quinwwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole items from vehicle parked in the underground garage, loss $150.
- Car theft at 200 block of Carlson Parkway. Vehicle stolen from business lot by unknown suspect(s). Vehicle was later recovered.
- Car theft at 1700 block of Jonquil Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle while parked in the driveway. Vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.
- DWI at Dunkirk Lane and 40th Avenue. Officer responded to a single-vehicle crash into a snow bank. The driver was arrested for DWI. Test result 0.20.
Jan. 11 - Burglary at 100 block of Nathan Lane. Suspect forced entry to apartment complex and forced entry to the maintenance shop stealing $2,000 worth of tools. The case is currently under investigation.
- Theft at 15600 block of 28th Avenue. Report of unknown suspect who stole catalytic converter from vehicle that was parked.
- DWI at 16700 block of Highway 55. Officers responded to a possible DWI, driving complaint. Driver was arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- DWI at 3000 block of Fernbrook Lane. Traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- DWI at 4000 block of Annapolis Lane. Officers responded to a property damage crash resulting in one party being placed under arrest for DWI. Test refusal.
Jan. 12 - Theft at 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Business reported suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise. Estimated loss $2,100.
- Theft at 1100 block of Urbandale Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole jewelry items from home, loss over $8,000.
- Theft from vehicle at 5400 block of Highway 169. Business reported multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked in the lot by unknown suspects.
Jan. 13 - Theft at 1200 block of Highway 169. Business reported unknown suspect stole a tow dolly from the lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 4800 block of Underwood Lane. Report of theft from vehicle parked in the driveway by unknown suspect. Loss of $1,500.
- Theft from vehicle at 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Theft of a vehicle license plate. No suspect information.
Jan. 14 - Car theft at 12600 block of County Road 10. Vehicle was stolen from business while employee was at work.
- Theft at 15900 block of 58th Place North. Victim reported getting scammed from an individual posing to sell Vikings tickets. Loss of $400.
Jan. 15 - DWI at Highway 169 and Nathan Lane. Traffic stop resulted in driver arrested for DWI. Test result .08.
- DWI at Rockford Road and Nathan Lane. Traffic stop for driving violation resulted in driver arrested for DWI refusal.
Jan. 16 - DWI at Schmidt Lake Road and Quantico Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was arrested for DWI, test result 0.08.
- Theft at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Unknown suspect stole a dehumidifier valued at $3,500 from outside of an apartment unit.
- Theft at 10500 block of 8th Avenue. Victim reported loss of approximately $4,800 from a scam.
Jan. 17 - DWI at Minnesota Lane and Rockford Road. Officers responded for hit-and-run crash with the suspect fleeing. Male subsequently located and arrested for DWI refusal.
- Theft at 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Unknown suspect stole a package that was delivered to apartment lobby pick up area.
- Theft from vehicle at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Business reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot.
Jan. 18 - Theft from vehicle at 2700 block of Cheshire Lane. Unknown suspect(s) stole the catalytic converter from box truck that was parked in the lot.
