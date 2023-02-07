Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 19 through Jan. 25 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 19 - Theft at 2300 block of Yuma Lane. Victim reported theft of a snow blower from driveway. Loss $800.
Jan. 19 - Theft at 2300 block of Yuma Lane. Victim reported theft of a snow blower from driveway. Loss $800.
Jan. 20 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Suspect left store with unpaid merchandise valued around $1,145. Case under investigation.
Jan. 21 - Driving while intoxicated at 23rd Avenue and West Medicine Lake Drive. Traffic stop for speed resulted in driver arrested for DWI, BAC 0.149.
- Property damage at 15400 block of 18th Avenue. Victim reported a window on his car was broken and the steering column was damaged.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Officers responded for a known suspect who left the store with unpaid merchandise, loss $59.98. Charges pending.
Jan. 22 - DWI at Rockford Road and Interstate-494. Officers responded for property damage crash between two vehicles. One driver arrested for DWI. BAC 0.10.
Jan. 24 - Damage to property at 1100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Report of unknown suspects vandalized business.
- DWI at Gleason Lake Drive and Ranchview Lane. Traffic complaint resulted in driver being arrested for DWI 0.14 BAC.
- Theft at 16600 block of County Road 24. Business reported unknown suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise, loss $64.50.
- Theft from vehicle at 11200 block of Highway 55. Victim reported theft of packages from front steps of home. Loss of $20.
- Theft from vehicle at 10900 block Highway 55. Unknown suspect broke the car window and stole property.
Jan. 25 - Damage to property at 4900 block of Peony Lane. A vehicle was spray painted. Loss of approximately $500
- DWI at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Officers responded to a crash. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.23.
- DWI at Plymouth Boulevard and Rockford Road. Traffic stop for speeding resulted in the driver being arrested for DWI. Test result 0.15.
- Theft at 5800 block of Upland Lane. Victim reported theft of packages from front steps of home. Loss of $20.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.