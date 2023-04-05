Included in the Plymouth Police March 16 through March 22 reports were these incidents:
March 16 - Car theft at 10000 block of 59th Avenue. Report of a vehicle theft by a known suspect. Vehicle located.
- Theft at 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road. Victim reported unknown suspect stole phone. Loss $1,200.
March 17 - Driving while intoxicated at Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard. Vehicle stopped for erratic driving. 30 year-old male driver arrested for DWI while possessing a firearm and controlled substances. Test refusal.
- Theft at 2200 block of Ranchview Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole license tabs from vehicle.
March 19 - Burglary at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Report of a residential burglary. Debit card and cash stolen.
- DWI at 4300 block of Larch Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The 45 year-old male driver was arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.18.
- DWI at County Road 6 and Xenium Lane. Traffic stop for driving violations resulted in 24 year-old male being arrested for DWI. Test results 0.15.
- Theft at 16700 block of County Road 24. Theft of liquor. Loss of $332.84
- Theft from vehicle at 10400 block of 45th Avenue. Unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. Unknown loss.
March 20 - Theft at 9500 block of 23rd Avenue. Victim reported contractor stole items from residence while doing work. Unknown loss.
March 21 - Theft at 4600 block of Nathan Lane North. Theft of personal items from a business. Total loss $620.
March 22 - Damage to property at 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect damaged items outside of home. Loss $55.
