April 22 - Theft from vehicle on the 9700 block of 37th Place. Catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle while in business parking.
April 24 - Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Yuma Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole locked vehicle while parked in the driveway.
- Theft from vehicle on the 17400 block of 49th Avenue. Victim reported someone entered unlocked vehicle parked in driveway and stole items. Unknown loss amount.
- Theft on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reports an item valued at $150 was taken by unknown suspect.
April 25 - Vehicle theft on the 6000 block of Yucca Lane. Unknown suspect stole vehicle parked in the garage while owner was home. Vehicle was later recovered.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Business reported unknown suspect stole lockbox with cash in it, loss $386.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Suspect arrested for $199 theft. Cited and trespassed.
April 26 - Vehicle theft on the 9700 block of 10th Avenue. Motor vehicle theft from business parking lot. No suspects identified. Vehicle recovered in another city.
- Theft on the 2600 block of Fernbrook Lane. Unknown suspect(s) stole a trailer from a business parking lot.
- Theft from vehicle on the 9700 block of 10th Avenue. A victim reported $800 had been taken from car and the steering column broken.
