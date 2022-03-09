Included in the department’s Feb. 24 to March 2 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 24 - Driving while intoxicated at Interstate 494 and Bass Lake Road.
- Driving while intoxicated at 40XX Vinewood Lane North.
- Theft at 43XX Polaris Lane. (over $1,000 loss)
Feb. 25 - Catalytic converter and mini bike burglary at 35XX Xenium Lane.
- Catalytic converter burglary at 35XX Xenium Lane.
- Controlled substance at 41XX Vinewood Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated at 30XX Harbor Lane.
- Theft at 41XX Vinewood Lane. ($3,800 loss)
- Weapons at Jonquil Lane and 18th Avenue.
Feb. 26 - Controlled substance at 97XX Betty Crocker Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Nathan Lane.
- Theft at 185XX 58th Avenue North.
Feb. 27 - Driving while intoxicated at Highway 169 and Bass Lake Road.
- Theft at 35XX Holly Lane.
- Weapons at 39XX Lancaster Lane.
Feb. 28 - Assault at 15600 37th Avenue North.
- Robbery at 40XX Glacier Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated at Rockford Road and Lancaster Lane.
- Fleeing police on Highway 55 and Fernbrook Lane.
March 1 - Controlled substance at 18XX Zanzibar Lane.
- Theft at 148XX 52nd Avenue.
March 2 - Attempted burglary at XX Nathan Lane.
- Theft from vehicle 41XX Empire Lane.
