Included in the Plymouth Police March 30 through April 5 reports were these incidents:
March 30 - Burglary at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole items and damaged vehicle parked in the underground garage. Loss $650.
- Theft at 15700 block of 36th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole items from vehicle. Loss of $1,000
March 31 - Property damage at 10100 block of Highway 55. Vehicle parked in parking lot was intentionally damaged by known suspect. Charges pending.
- Theft at 5900 block of Teakwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole ring while moving. Approximate loss of $5,000.
April 2 - Robbery at 00 block of Nathan Lane. Simple robbery of liquor. Suspect vehicle identified.
- Theft at 10000 block of 45th Avenue. Unknown suspect took food from delivery driver without paying. Loss $74.90.
April 3 - Theft at 2400 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim’s trailer was stolen from parking lot and was recovered.
- Theft at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Unknown suspected left the store without paying for tools. Loss $1051.59.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Unknown suspect attempted theft of $402 worth of merchandise. All merchandise was recovered.
- Theft at 4300 block of Peony Lane. Theft of a carton of cigarettes. Loss of $115.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. An individual was cited and trespassed for shoplifting. Approximate loss $160.
April 4 - Theft at 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Report of employee stealing gift cards during his shift totaling $1,350.
April 5 - Theft at 5200 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim report theft of a package from vestibule by unknown suspect. Loss of $204.
- Theft from vehicle at 10000 block of Highway 55. Unknown person cut the lock on construction trailer and stole items from inside.
- Theft from vehicle at 9800 block of 8th Avenue North. Theft from locked work van. Estimated loss of $600.
