Included in the department’s May 5-11 reports were these incidents:
May 5 - Fleeing on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Officer observed a shoplifting incident. Upon contact with the suspect, suspect fled in a vehicle.
- Fraud on the 5900 block of Teakwood Lane. Victim reported a phone scam. Loss of approximately $1,990.
May 6 - Residential burglary on the 16000 block of 57th Place. Victim reported unknown suspect entered an attached garage and rummaged through the vehicles.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 1200 block of Nathan Lane.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to report of employee theft.
- Theft on the 4900 block of Peony Lane. Victim reported debit and gift cards stolen out of backpack at school.
- Theft on the 5000 block of Cheshire Parkway. Victim reported lost wallet, which was recovered. Cards and identification still missing.
- Residential burglary on the 16200 block of 54th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole garage door opener from vehicle in driveway and made entry to garage and home. Purse, wallet, electronics and other items taken. Loss: over $3,800.
May 8 - Criminal damage to property on the 10700 block of 10th Avenue. Unknown suspect threw a rock through window of the residence, breaking the glass.
- Two theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) reports on the 3100 block of Campus Drive.
May 9 - Counterfeit on the 16000 block of 48th Avenue. Victim sold PlayStation online. Suspect paid with counterfeit money.
- Theft on the 15500 block of 53rd Avenue. Victim reported checks stolen from mailbox.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 17300 block of Medina Road.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 2700 Annapolis Circle.
- Theft on the 5000 block of Holley Lane. Money missing during move.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Victim set phone down while shopping and forgot it, returned and phone was gone. Victim’s credit cards were in phone and cards were used at various businesses.
- Theft on the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane. Reporting party stated four people came into store, took several items and ran out of store.
May 10 - Criminal damage to property on the 14100 block of County Road 47. Graffiti was spray painted on park shelter. $1,000 in damage.
- Theft on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Victim reported an unruly customer stole victim’s car keys.
- Fraud on the 14100 block of 54th Avenue North. Victim fell for an email scam to purchase gift cards.
- Criminal damage to property on the 3800 block of Zinnia Lane. Victim reported known suspect damaged a car windshield and fled on foot.
May 11 - Residential burglary on the 4200 block of Magnolia Place. Victim reported several pieces of jewelry missing from residence.
- Fraud on the 15100 block of 18th Avenue. Victim reported a fraud involving internet sale of hockey tickets that he never received. Loss of $150.
- Controlled substance on the 500 block of Highway 169. Officer responded to an unwanted person at a business. Suspect located who was eventually arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
