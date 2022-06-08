Included in the Plymouth Police department’s May 26 to June 1 reports were these incidents:
May 26 - Theft (alcohol) on the 15800 block of 61st Avenue.
May 27 - Criminal damage to property on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Unknown suspect damaged windshield wipers.
- Criminal damage to property on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Unknown suspect vandalized vehicles in underground garage.
- Criminal damage to property on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Unknown suspect put hole in vehicle.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Interstate-494 and Highway 55.
- Fraud (credit card) on the 4800 block of Empire Road.
- Fraud on the 14600 block of 13th Avenue. Victim reported buying a puppy online paid for it. Suspect never showed up with puppy at meeting place. Loss: $500.
- Fraud on the 1400 block of 1400 block of Ranier Lane. Victim reported being scammed out of $6,500.
May 28 - Criminal damage to property on the 5100 block of Jewel Lane. Rear window shattered by unknown suspect in victim’s driveway.
- Driving while intoxicated on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Unconscious driver in parking lot.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard.
May 29 - Criminal damage to property on the 18000 block of Medina Road. Building damaged by golf balls.
- Fleeing near the intersection of County Road 47 and Vicksburg Lane.
May 30 - Residential burglary on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Phone stolen from vehicle. Loss: $1,100.
- Residential burglary on the 4500 block of Kimberly Court. Unknown suspect entered home taking money and gift cards. Lost: $600.
- Controlled substance on the 9700 block of Schmidt Road. Drivers arrested for possession of narcotics.
May 31 - Controlled substance near the intersection of Highway 169 and 13th Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 17800 block of 38th Avenue. Online scam. No loss.
- Fraud on the 800 block of Windemere Curve. Victim reported being scammed out of $40.
- Theft on the 9900 block of Rockford Road. Suspect put gas in vehicle and left.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Fernbrook Lane. Work vehicles broken into.
- Theft from vehicle (wallet, credit cards) on the 14800 block of 34th Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 10800 block of South Shore Drive.
June 1 - Business burglary on the 4100 block of Lancaster Lane. Officers respond to abandoned business break in. No loss.
