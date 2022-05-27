Included in the Plymouth Police May 19-26 reports were these incidents:
May 19 - Residential burglary on the 6100 block of Quinnwood Lane. Unknown suspect stole motorcycle from underground garage.
- Criminal damage to property on the 4900 block of Peony Lane. School staff reported graffiti on a school locker.
- Theft (package) on the 5100 block of Yellowstone Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Bass Lake Road and Interstate-494. Officer stopped vehicle for multiple violations. Test result of 0.12.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Lawndale Lane. Victim reported a statute had been stolen off his desk during an open house. Item was returned.
- Theft from vehicle (backpack containing credit cards) on the 4300 block of Nathan Lane.
May 20 - Fleeing on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Report of suspect who stole merchandise from store and left in vehicle. Suspect vehicle located but fled.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Zachary Lane North. Victim reported unlocked bicycle was stolen from school area. Loss of $200.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane.
May 21 - Fleeing on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Officers located stolen vehicle and vehicle fled when officers tried to stop it.
- Fleeing on the 12600 block of 42nd Avenue. Officers responded to attempted burglary. Suspect vehicle was located but fled the area when officers arrived.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole her cell phone while at restaurant. Total loss estimated at $500.00.
May 23 - Fleeing on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Officers located two motorcycles who fled from another jurisdiction at a gas station. One suspect left the area on the motorcycle, the other suspect attempted to flee on foot. One suspect arrested.
- Theft on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Suspect entered store, took some tools and walked out of store without paying. Suspect was arrested.
- Forgery on the 2900 block of Northwest Boulevard. Business reported forged checks that were created and cashed totaling $3,125.40.
- Fraud on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported credit card was fraudulently used. Loss: $2,290.73.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Orchid Lane. Theft of outgoing checks from a mailbox. Checks were cashed.
- Theft from vehicle (license plate) on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
May 24 - Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of I-494 and Rockford Road. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.10.
- Theft on the 16700 block of County Road 24. Victim reported unknown suspect entered his vehicle parked in lot and stole his laptop. Loss of $3,000.
- Theft from vehicle (plates) on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
