Included in the department’s March 3 to March 9 reports were these incidents:

March 3- Criminal damage to property on the block of 14800 34th Avenue. Report of graffiti that was painted on multiple buildings.

- Theft on the block of 1400 County Road 101. Victim reported cash stolen while at work by unknown suspect, loss $6,000.

March 4 - Assault at the block of 3600 Plymouth Boulevard. Report that suspect shoved victim at hockey arena.

- Burglary (catalytic converter) on the block of 3300 Highway 169.

- Theft on the block of 5800 Teakwood Lane. Victim reported a check for rent was stolen from rent collection box, altered and cashed. Loss: $3,885.

- Theft from vehicle on the block of 13700 Water Tower Circle. Report of catalytic converters stolen by unknown suspect from two company vehicles parked in lot, loss over $3,400.

March 5 - Burglary (catalytic converter) on the block of 3300 Highway 169.

- Driving while intoxicated on the block of 5000 Quantico Lane. Officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations. Test result 0.13.

March 6 - Controlled substance crime on the block of 600 Highway 55. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving violations and the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 6. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The Test result 0.14.

March 7 - Controlled substance crime near the intersection of County Road 10 and Quinwood Lane. Suspect located sleeping behind the wheel at an intersection. Suspect was arrested for possession of narcotics.

March 8 - Theft on block of 4500 Nathan Lane. Victim reported plugging in phone in hallway of apartment building due to electrical problem in apartment. Unknown suspect stole the phone. Loss: $500.

- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on block of 12300 Ridgemount Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on block of 2400 Medicine Lake Boulevard East

