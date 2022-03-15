Included in the department’s March 3 to March 9 reports were these incidents:
March 3- Criminal damage to property on the block of 14800 34th Avenue. Report of graffiti that was painted on multiple buildings.
- Theft on the block of 1400 County Road 101. Victim reported cash stolen while at work by unknown suspect, loss $6,000.
March 4 - Assault at the block of 3600 Plymouth Boulevard. Report that suspect shoved victim at hockey arena.
- Burglary (catalytic converter) on the block of 3300 Highway 169.
- Burglary (catalytic converter) on the block of 3300 Highway 169.
- Theft on the block of 5800 Teakwood Lane. Victim reported a check for rent was stolen from rent collection box, altered and cashed. Loss: $3,885.
- Theft from vehicle on the block of 13700 Water Tower Circle. Report of catalytic converters stolen by unknown suspect from two company vehicles parked in lot, loss over $3,400.
March 5 - Burglary (catalytic converter) on the block of 3300 Highway 169.
- Driving while intoxicated on the block of 5000 Quantico Lane. Officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations. Test result 0.13.
March 6 - Controlled substance crime on the block of 600 Highway 55. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving violations and the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 6. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The Test result 0.14.
March 7 - Controlled substance crime near the intersection of County Road 10 and Quinwood Lane. Suspect located sleeping behind the wheel at an intersection. Suspect was arrested for possession of narcotics.
March 8 - Theft on block of 4500 Nathan Lane. Victim reported plugging in phone in hallway of apartment building due to electrical problem in apartment. Unknown suspect stole the phone. Loss: $500.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on block of 12300 Ridgemount Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on block of 2400 Medicine Lake Boulevard East
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.