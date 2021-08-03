Included in the Police July 22 through July 28 reports were these incidents:
July 22 - Victim reported unknown suspect had entered his home and rummaged through it on the 1300 block of Black Oaks Lane. Nothing missing.
- Victim reported unknown suspect entered her garage. The garage door opener was taken from the vehicle in driveway and used to open garage on the 4800 block of Forestview Lane. iPad taken from vehicle in garage.
- Victim reported unknown suspect stole a vehicle out of the driveway and one from the garage on the 12100 block of 50th Avenue.
- Unknown suspects gained entrance to a residence on the 11600 block of 49th Avenue. Stole money and credit cards from a purse. Keys taken for vehicles. Vehicles were still in driveway but had been rummaged through.
- Victim reported his vehicle stolen from the driveway on the 5100 block of Jonquil Lane North.
- Officers responded to a male sleeping in a vehicle in parking lot on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane. On contact found suspect in possession of brass knuckles and was cited for it.
July 23 - Victim reported a physical altercation with suspect on the 15300 block of 31st Avenue. Victim did not wish to pursue charges.
- Victim reported unknown suspect entered unlocked vehicle in driveway and stole a wallet on the 11300 block of 51st Avenue.
July 24 - Report of unknown suspects attempting to enter vehicles in area. Officers located suspect vehicle and suspects fled from officers in their vehicle on the 5000 block of Ximines Lane. Nothing missing.
- Victim reported his wallet was stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway on the 11300 block of 48th Avenue.
July 25 - Victim reported unknown suspect attempted to enter his garage, suspect ran when victim confronted him on the 2500 block of Rosewood Lane.
- Victim reported suspects entered home and took cash and other items on the 11500 block of 3rd Avenue North. Officers noticed several vehicles in neighborhood had been rummaged through and notified the owners who stated nothing taken from their vehicles.
June 26 - Reporting party reported damage done to window of business on the 17600 block of 19th Avenue.
- Victim reported mail was stolen from her mailbox on the 4200 block of Trenton Lane.
- Victim reported vehicle parked in lot and the catalytic converter was stolen off vehicle on the 6000 block of Nathan Lane.
June 27 - Victim reported mail was stolen from her mailbox on the 4200 block of Trenton Lane North.
- Report of unknown suspect stealing a catalytic converter off vehicle parked in driveway on the 10100 block of 57th Avenue.
- Victim reported his laptop was stolen from his vehicle parked in lot on the 12000 block of 41st Avenue North. Loss $200. #20
June 28 - Victim reported her bike was stolen from the patio on the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane.
