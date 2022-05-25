Included in the department’s May 12-18 reports were these incidents:

May 12- Theft on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Suspect came in store grabbed an iPhone 13 and ran out of store without paying. Loss: $820.

May 13- Fraud on the 3300 block of Highway 169. Victim reported his credit cards were fraudulently used.

May 14 - Criminal damage to property on the 3200 block of Garland Lane North. Victim reported a rock was thrown through the front window of a home. Cost of damage estimated at $500.

May 15 - Commercial burglary on the 5400 block of Nathan Lane. Suspects forced entry to an office complex and stole tools and a company vehicle parked in garage. Suspect later located and arrested.

- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 4000 block of County Road 101.

- Criminal damage to property on the 3600 block of Xenium Lane. Reporting party reported unknown suspect spray painted graffiti on a utility box. Suspect fled.

May 16 - Criminal damage to property on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect tipped over a sandbox at a daycare facility and wrote in chalk on building.

- Theft on the 13900 block of County Road 6. Victim reported his bicycle stolen from a bike rack.

- Fraud on the 3900 block of Yellowstone Lane. Victim’s credit cards were fraudulently opened using victim’s information.

- Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of Nathan Lane North. Victim reported unknown suspect stole the rims and tires from vehicle in the parking lot.

May 17 - Criminal damage to property on the 4700 block of Nathan Lane. Officers responded to a report of a window that was shot out by unknown suspect.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Highway 169. Reporting party stated trailer was stolen out of business lot.

- Theft on the 13800 block of 54th Avenue North. Victim reported a doormat and a pig stolen from front door area outside.

- Theft on the 4100 block of Xene Lane. Victim reported a package that was delivered and left at front door was stolen. Loss: $310.

- Possession of stolen property on the 1600 block of Annapolis Lane. Officer ran a license plate that came back stolen, which resulted in arrest of driver for possession of stolen property and passenger arrested for possession of narcotics.

- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Zachary Lane. Officers responded to a crash into a power pole resulting in the driver being arrested for DWI. Passenger was cited for underage alcohol consumption. Test result 0.11.

- Theft from vehicle (tabs) on the 14800 block of 42st Avenue North and on the 4000 block of Juneau Lane.

May 18 - Theft on the 4400 block of Urbandale Court. Victim reported a check he put in outgoing mail was stolen from mailbox.

