Included in the Plymouth Police reports from March 31 through April 13 were these incidents:
March 31 - Criminal damage to property on the 10000 block of 59th Avenue. Report of room being damaged by hotel guest, furniture and pictures were slashed along with the TV being damaged. Damage of approximately $5,000.
April 1 - Fraud on the 5000 block of Holley Lane. Victim reported someone using his identity to fraudulently open up loans with their information.
- Theft on the 1600 block of Annapolis Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect took several items from store and left without paying. Loss of $63.96.
April 2 - Burglary on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim vehicle was parked in underground garage. Front license plate was stolen.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Suspect entered store and took three bags of dog food and left without paying. Loss: $178.
April 3 - DUI on the 1100 block of 59th Avenue. Officers located an individual passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and possession of a controlled substance. Test result 0.18.
- Theft on the 15500 block of 34th Avenue. Report of a patron who walked out on their dinner tab.
April 4 - Theft from motor vehicle (license plate sticker) on the 1500 block of Garland Avenue.
April 5 - Assault on the 3400 block of Vicksburg Lane. Physical altercation between juveniles in a theater. No one wanted to press charges.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 10100 block of Rockford Road. Victim reported he left his vehicle running as he ran into gas station. Unknown suspect stole his vehicle and his dog was also in the vehicle.
April 6 - Motor vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Campus Drive. Victim reported company work truck along with plow equipment was stolen from storage lot.
April 7 - Assault on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to a physical altercation at business. Suspect was arrested.
- Theft on the 11200 block of Highway 55. Victim reported while working on construction job site, wallet was stolen from lunchbox.
April 8 - Residential burglary on the 17600 block of 14th Avenue. Victim reported three bikes stolen from the underground garage by unknown suspect, loss approximately $1,100.
- Fraud on the 1000 block of Xene Lane. Victim reported being scammed out of $12,000.
- Criminal damage to property on the 17400 block of County Road 6. Uber driver responded to pick up fare. On arrival there were too many passengers for vehicle and had to cancel fare. Suspect became upset and kicked vehicle breaking tail light cover.
April 9 - Fraud on the 9600 block of Schmidt Lake Road. Victim reported being involved in a gift card scam. Loss: $1000.
- Weapons offense at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 55. Officer conducted a traffic stop for a driver’s license violation. Officer observed handgun in vehicle. Suspect arrested for illegal possession of a handgun.
April 10 - Theft on the 100000 block of 59th Avenue. Victim reported he left property in a room. When return to get his property he was missing three phones and an iPad. Loss of $3,976.
April 11 - Residential burglary on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported bicycle stolen from underground garage.
April 12 - Burglary on the 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival suspect was still inside business and arrested for burglary.
- Residential burglary (Nintendo Switch) on the 3100 block of Harbor Lane.
April 13 - Residential burglary on the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Victim reported the theft of a bike from underground garage. Loss: $100.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Suspect attempted to leave store with cart full of tools. After being confronted by employee, suspect left the cart and grabbed a radio/charger and ran out the store. Loss: $299.
