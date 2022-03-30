Included in the department’s March 17 to 23 reports were the following incidents:
March 17 - DWI on the 16800 block of County Road 24.
- DWI near the intersection of Highway 169 and 26th Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 13600 block of Industrial Park Boulevard.
March 18 - Burglary on the 1200 block of Highway 169. Report of business forcibly entered, suspect stole keys to a U-Haul van and then stole the van.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 1900 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 13700 block of 26th Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane.
- Theft on the 5000 block of Garland Lane.
- DWI at the intersection of Highway 169 and Bass Lake Road.
- False information to officer near the intersection of Interstate-494 and Rockford Road.
- Theft from vehicle (purse) on the 14700 block of 31st Avenue North.
March 19 - Assault on the 2700 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Controlled substance on the 700 block of Highway 169.
- DWI on the 2400 block of I-494.
- Theft on the block of 100 Nathan Lane. Purse reportedly stolen from work locker.
- Theft at the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane. Two suspects left with $60 worth of unpaid product.
March 20 - DWI on the 12000 block of Highway 55.
- DWI at the intersection of I-494 and County Road 6.
- Theft on the 11500 block of 36th Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle (catalytic converter) on the 17200 block of County Road 6.
March 21 - Assault on the block of 3600 Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported being assaulted at a hockey game by unknown suspect.
- Damage to property on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Suspect drove on grass damaging it.
- Damage to property on the 700 block of County Road 101. Trailer lock had been cut. Nothing missing.
- Damage to property on the 11200 block of 42nd Avenue North. Victim reported Christmas lights were cut.
- Burglary on the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane. Unknown suspect(s) entered business overnight and stole money from cash register. Loss: $297.
- Two burglaries (catalytic converter) on the 4300 block of Trenton Lane.
- Theft on the 15500 block of Medina Road. Victim reported unknown suspect dumped a sofa into their dumpster costing them an extra $30 for garbage service.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Suspects allegedly entered the store and stole $199 worth of tobacco products
March 22 - Assault at the intersection of Vicksburg Lane and County Road 6. Report of a road rage incident where unknown suspect hit and kicked victim’s vehicle denting and attempted to open victim door. Suspect left the area. Case under investigation.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Wallet and keys stolen from locker.
- Theft on the 15800 block of 57th Place. Victim reported box of checks were stolen from mail and now being used.
- Theft on the 15600 block of 25th Place. Victim reported package was stolen off front steps. Loss: $2,465.
- Burglary on the 9800 block of Rockford Road. Report of business forcibly entered. Safe had been cut open and money taken. Unknown amount of money taken at this time
March 23 - Assault at the 3200 block of Nathan Lane. Officer responded to a physical altercation.
- Burglary (catalytic converter) on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Damage to property on the 1600 block of Xenium Lane.
- Theft on the 2700 block of Niagara Lane. Employee theft of up to $1,000.
