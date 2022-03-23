Included in the department’s March 10-16 reports were these incidents:
March 10 - Burglary from auto on the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Controlled substance at the intersection of Highway 169 and Medicine Lake Drive West.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Schmidt Lake Road.
March 11 - Burglary (catalytic converter) on the 10400 block of Nathan Lane.
- Controlled substance at the intersection of Highway 55 and I-494.
March 12 - Assault on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Officers responded to a physical altercation involving a vehicle.
- Burglary (catalytic converter) on the 9800 block of 45th Avenue.
- Controlled substance on the 1600 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Fraud involving a computer scam near the 2900 block of Walnut Grove Lane. Loss of $7,000
March 13 - Damage to property on the 12000 block of 53rd Avenue. Victim reported that suspect wrote on his garage door.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of County Road 47 and Teakwood Lane.
- Fleeing police near the 2100 block of I-494. Police stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, as officer got up to vehicle, vehicle fled the area.
March 14 - Controlled substance on the corner of Nathan Lane and Rockford Road.
- Tampering with motor vehicle near the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Complainant reported that an unknown suspect had punched out the ignition in work vehicle parked in lot. Damage $500. Nothing missing.
- Fraud near the 17800 block of 38th Avenue. Victim reported being involved in a scam. Loss: $5,000.
- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of 46th Avenue North and Valley Forge Lane.
- Controlled substance on the 9600 block of Bass Lake Road.
March 15 - Damage to property on the 100 block of Nathan Lane. Known suspect took a picture off wall in pool area of complex; as a result the wall was damaged.
March 16 - Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Highway 55 and Vicksburg Lane.
- Fraud near the 15800 block of 61st Avenue. Victim reported unauthorized use of credit card. Loss over $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.