Included in the department’s March 10-16 reports were these incidents:

March 10 - Burglary from auto on the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane.

- Controlled substance at the intersection of Highway 169 and Medicine Lake Drive West.

- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Schmidt Lake Road.

March 11 - Burglary (catalytic converter) on the 10400 block of Nathan Lane.

- Controlled substance at the intersection of Highway 55 and I-494.

March 12 - Assault on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Officers responded to a physical altercation involving a vehicle.

- Burglary (catalytic converter) on the 9800 block of 45th Avenue.

- Controlled substance on the 1600 block of Annapolis Lane.

- Fraud involving a computer scam near the 2900 block of Walnut Grove Lane. Loss of $7,000

March 13 - Damage to property on the 12000 block of 53rd Avenue. Victim reported that suspect wrote on his garage door.

- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of County Road 47 and Teakwood Lane.

- Fleeing police near the 2100 block of I-494. Police stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, as officer got up to vehicle, vehicle fled the area.

March 14 - Controlled substance on the corner of Nathan Lane and Rockford Road.

- Tampering with motor vehicle near the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Complainant reported that an unknown suspect had punched out the ignition in work vehicle parked in lot. Damage $500. Nothing missing.

- Fraud near the 17800 block of 38th Avenue. Victim reported being involved in a scam. Loss: $5,000.

- Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of 46th Avenue North and Valley Forge Lane.

- Controlled substance on the 9600 block of Bass Lake Road.

March 15 - Damage to property on the 100 block of Nathan Lane. Known suspect took a picture off wall in pool area of complex; as a result the wall was damaged.

March 16 - Driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Highway 55 and Vicksburg Lane.

- Fraud near the 15800 block of 61st Avenue. Victim reported unauthorized use of credit card. Loss over $2,000.

